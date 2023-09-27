Temporary causeway across Cheyyar river washed away

September 27, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A temporary causeway running across the Cheyyar river was washed away by flood waters at Neyyadupakkam in Kancheepuram district in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It was not a proper structure with a culvert or anything. It was made for use by lorries to carry sand from the nearby waterbody during the dry season,” District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan told The Hindu.

The district administration had given permission to the Public Works Department to collect earth from the Neyyadupakkam Eri three months ago. “The department had formed the temporary bund-like structure so that the trucks would have a shorter route to reach their destination. They have not yet collected the quantity of earth allotted to them, so when they resume quarrying, they will have to take the other safe but circuitous route,” she explained. Kancheepuram district has received three times the rain when compared to last September, Ms. Mohan added.

Locals said that the causeway came in handy for them too. “It helped residents cut down travel time and fuel costs. Now, we have to go around 10 km to reach Uthiramerur,” said Selvam, a resident. Residents, including tribals, in the area have been urging the government to construct a permanent high-level bridge so that they can cross the river round the year.

Official sources in the highways department said that based on an announcement by the Minister E. V. Velu, a detailed project report was underway for a bridge at the location. “This was made following requests from local residents. A total of ₹17 lakh has been allotted for the report,” the official said.

