Temporary bus stand coming up in Poonamallee to cater to Deepavali rush

November 08, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Transport department will be operating special and regular bus services to various destinations of the State for three days from Thursday to Saturday from five bus termini, including Koyambedu, Poonamallee, Madhavaram, K.K. Nagar and Tambaram MEPZ

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district administration is constructing a temporary bus stand on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Poonamallee near Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus depot to facilitate commuters traveling out of the city and peripheral areas for Deepavali.

On Wednesday, Collector T.Prabhushankar inspected various facilities, including waiting area, drinking water and sign boards, being provided as part of the temporary bus stand, along with other officials.

Nearly 656 buses to various routes, including Hosur, Dharmapuri, Chittoor, Ambur, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Arani, Tirupati and Tiruttani, would be operated from the bus stand during Deepavali eve, said a press release.

Transport department Secretary Phanindra Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for bus passengers at the Poonamallee bus terminus on Wednesday. 

The Transport secretary along with senior officials of the other government departments, including highways and police took stock of the transport arrangements being made at the terminus from where buses bound for Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thiruppathur, Hosur and Cheyyar, are proposed to be operated. 

The Transport department would be operating special and regular bus services to various destinations of the State for three days from Thursday to Saturday from five bus termini, including Koyambedu, Poonamallee, Madhavaram, K.K. Nagar and Tambaram MEPZ. 

