Temples will accept rent due payments via cheques: Minister

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 20:07 IST

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Friday said that the department will accept cheques towards payment of dues to temples under its purview. There are many organisations that owe temples dues in rent/lease and they might have the requirement to pay only through cheques. In such cases, cheques can be accepted. “We have instructed temple executive officers to accept these instruments along with an undertaking that action would be taken if there is insufficient funds in their bank accounts. The receipts would be issued only on realisation of the cheques,” he added. The department is on a drive to collect rent and lease amounts that are due to temples in the State. So far, this Fasli year, nearly ₹95 crore has been collected. “Many are paying dues even pertaining to last Fasli year. At the moment, we are targeting the big defaulters and even sealing premises and reopening them only after they settle the dues,” said an official source in the department.



