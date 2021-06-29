Temples reopen, but crowds stay away

More devotees are expected today; prayers offered at churches, mosques

Temples, churches and mosques in and around the city saw comparatively less crowds when they reopened on Monday.

Authorities at temples, including Kapaleeswarar temple and Mundagakanniamman temple in Mylapore, said there were not many devotees. More devotees are expected on Tuesday, which is considered auspicious.

“People just walked in, had darshan and left. Devotees are not allowed to sit inside, or touch walls or idols in the prakarams or prostrate at the dwajasthambam,” said a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department staff.

Around 3,000 temples in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpettu districts reopened on Monday. Devotees were not allowed to perform ‘archanais’ or light lamps.

At the 200-odd churches under the Archdiocese of Madras - Mylapore, parishioners were allowed to walk in and pray while standing for a few minutes and then leave.

In some places, people were allowed to light candles.

“We are ensuring proper personal distancing. People kneel outside the churches if they want,” said Father Vincent Chinnadurai, Episcopal Vicar of the Archdiocese.

Mosques have told their members to wear masks and bring their own prayer mats. Boards mentioning the dos and don’ts have been placed prominently. “We cleaned the entire place, including carpets and even walls. We have also split those coming in for prayers into two batches to avoid crowding,” said L.K.S. Syed Ahmed, president, Masjid Javeed, in Anna Nagar.

The Masjid had organised vaccination drives for residents in the area.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the department also organised a vaccination drive for temple staff.