Temple tanks across Tamil Nadu will be cleaned ahead of monsoon

September 24, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Staff at city temples, including the Kapaleeswarar, Parthasarathy and Tiruvottiyur Vadivudaiamman temples, have been busy taking stock of their rainwater channels and removing weeds from tanks. The same is true for the 2,359 tanks, which belong to 1,586 temples in the State.

“We have instructed them to ensure that the channels are free of blocks. They have to check if water has an unobstructed path to the temple tank. Any PVC pipes that need replacing and terraces that need regular cleaning are to be taken up,” said an official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. Apart from channels, storm-water drains leading to temple tanks must also be cleaned, and staff must ensure that there is no mixing of any sewage.

“Sometimes paper and other kinds of garbage end up in the tank because of the wind. This is the same case with other tanks as well. Perhaps it would do well if local bodies cleared the garbage from streets near tanks more frequently,” said C. Ranga, a resident of Triplicane.

Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu said temple tanks also help recharge groundwater levels and not just serve religious purposes like theppothsavams. “Work is under way to restore at least 122 tanks at a total cost of ₹78.44 crore across the State. We are also creating new tanks for four temples – the Kailasanathar temple at Madhavaram for ₹2.41 crore; and Sargunanathaswamy temple at Idumbavanam in Tiruvarur; Somanathaswamy temple in Achuthamngalam; and Karivaradharajaperumal temple at Kanakampalayam in Erode for a combined cost of ₹4.41 crore,” he said.

As part of the government’s temple tank restoration drive, theppothsavams were conducted at Periyamariamman temple at Namakkal and Subramaniaswamy temple in Ettukudi after 40 years, Mr. Sekarbabu noted.

