Temple tank to be restored following rules: Minister

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that tank belonging to the Agatheeswarar - Velleeswarar Temple in Valasarawakkam will be restored according to the rules governing such facilities. “The tank will have a neerazhimandapam and all the markings required for a Saivite temple including Nandhikeswarar,” he told reporters after inspecting the temple following complaints from devotees.

He said that the Chennai Corporation had drawn up proposals for ₹84 lakh for constructing a walker’s pathway around the two-acre waterbody. “We will ensure that a Nandavanam is established with plants that will be used in temple rituals. Similarly, granite will be laid on all four steps. A fresh drawing would be made and approved shortly,” he added. Mr. Sekarbabu said that the 700-year-old temple was unique in that it had two shrines of Lord Siva. The initial works for the conduct of the Kumbabhishekam will be taken up shortly.

Asked about the Madras High Court pulling up the department for not retrieving lands belonging to temples that were encroached upon, he said that the department will follow the order of the court. “Last week alone we retrieved properties worth ₹50 crore. We have expedited the process of removing encroachments and ensured compliance with the court’s orders,” he said.

On the Chidambaram Sabhanayakar temple issue, the Minister said that the committee set up by the Commissioner was scrutinising complaints sent in by devotees.