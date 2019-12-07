Temple pond in neglect

Name it and you will find it around this pond. But, there’s nothing pleasant about this. Garbage, steel and iron materials and encroachments in the form of petty shops have robbed Maangulam of its charm. It is a pond located adjacent to the decades-old Sri Veera Anjaneyar Thirukovil, Muthu Kumarasamy Naicker Road, in Guindy. The temple comes under the maintenance of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

Once a source of drinking water, today it remains out of bounds for the public.

Recently, members of Peoples’ Welfare Association and environmental activists submitted a petition to the Chennai District Collectorate asking to reclaim and rejuvenate the pond.

V. Rama Rao, environmental activist, says, “I have taken up the issue several times with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to reclaim the pond. They replied saying that the pond comes under the Revenue Department.” Residents are waiting to see some effort being taken on the ground. They say desilting and deepening the pond will help recharge the water table in the neighbourhood.