Temple mandapam demolished to make way for NH service lane

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday removed the mandapam of the Sri Selambathamman temple in Janappanchatram on the Chennai – Kolkata National Highway to provide continuous service lane in a 64-metre stretch. A major portion of the temple had been constructed on land belonging to the Highways Department.

“Though our requirement is for 14 mt for a length of 24 metre, we have taken only 6 mt width for the service lane. The plan was to construct a bus bay at the location, but that has been shifted elsewhere. We have also provided compensation of ₹29 lakh for the structure that was demolished. Care has been taken not to disturb the sanctum sanctorum in any manner,” said a source in the NHAI.

Residents said that they had been trying to get an alternative land for the temple inside the limits of the village itself so that the idol can be shifted there. “This temple is very popular with travelers, especially heavy vehicle drivers, who pray to the deity before heading out. We require access for the temple from the main carriageway,” said a devotee.

Removal of the structure had been put on hold for quite some time due to adequate land not being available. “Agama experts said that since at present the temple was situated on 13 cents of land, the new temple should be bigger than this and cannot be on a smaller parcel of land. However, at present there is no other option but to shift to a smaller piece of land,” said another devotee.

The Tiruvallur district administration had assisted in the operation. A total of 150 policemen had been stationed at the spot. Revenue department officials had taken part in the marking of the land.