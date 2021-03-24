Temple employees get COVID-19 vaccine

CHENNAI

24 March 2021 01:17 IST

Staff of Sri Parthasarathy and Kapaleeswarar temples among those inoculated

Employees of various temples, including Sri Parthasarathy and Kapaleeswarar temples, have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows a suggestion from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that individual temple authorities tie up with respective local bodies and vaccinate staff since they interact with devotees on a regular basis.

At the Sri Parthasarathy temple, at least half the employees were inoculated on Tuesday. “They chose to have it in batches so that if there are any side effects the conduct of rituals will not be affected in any manner,” explained a source.

At the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, a room has been made available for the vaccination. “Some of our staff above the age of 45 took the vaccine,” said a source.

Hospitality, oil industry

Meanwhile, hotels have started vaccinating their staff. D. Venkadasubbu of the Tamil Nadu Hotels’ Association said they had chosen to vaccinate employees who were willing to take it.

Similarly, in the oil industry, following the press release from the Centre that fuel pump attendants and LPG delivery boys have been considered as frontline workers, individual fuel pump dealers and gas distributors are asking their employees to get vaccinated.

“The oil companies have not given us any information about the proposed vaccination. Most of our boys are also below the age of 45 and are still wondering whether they need to be vaccinated,” said a fuel dealer.