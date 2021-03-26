Temple car festivals held at Kapaleeswarar and Marundeeswarar temples

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:26 IST

Thousands of devotees thronged Mylapore and Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday to witness the ther (chariot) processions of the Kapaleeswarar and Marundeeswarar temples respectively.

An estimated one lakh devotees visited Kapaleeswarar temple, where the car carrying Lord Kapaleeswarar and Goddess Karpagambal began its annual circuit at 8.45 a.m. and ended by 11.55 a.m. Around 1,500 police personnel were pressed into service to ensure the devotees’ safety.

On Friday at 11 a.m. the ritual of Poompavai Ezhupudhal would be held after which by 2.45 p.m. the famed Arubathi Moovar festival when the idols of the 63 Saivaite Nayanmars would be taken out in procession would be conducted. Traffic changes have been announced by the police during this festival. On 28, the Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) would be held from 7.30 p.m.

At Marundeeswarar temple, the car carrying the idols of Lord Chandrasekareswarar and his consort started by 5.45 a.m. and reached the end point at 9.45 a.m. The idols of Ganesha, Murugan, Thripurasundari Amman and Chandikeshwarar, too, were brought out in procession. Around 300 police personnel were on duty regulating the crowds.

On 25 from 6 p.m. the Parivettai festival would be held, on 27, the Thirukalyanam would be held from 3 p.m. onwards and 29th the float festival (theppam) from 7 p.m.