Temperature set to soar in city

CHENNAI

18 April 2021 01:01 IST

IMD predicts dry weather from April 20; south T.N. likely to receive light rain

Some places in southern districts and the Western Ghats may receive light to moderate rain till April 21. Dry weather may return to other parts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday and the mercury level is expected to soar from April 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain may occur over a few places in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts and in the Western Ghats till Monday, and it is likely to be restricted to one or two places over the Western Ghats from Monday.

Officials said two weather systems had triggered the thunderstorms throughout the State.

Trough spotted

A trough extending from Vidarbha (Maharashtra) to the interior Tamil Nadu and another cyclonic circulation over Kerala and neighbourhood influenced thunderstorms.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Srivilliputhur and Virudhunagar received 5 cm of rainfall each, the highest amount for the day. Several other places in southern parts of Tamil Nadu recorded light rain.

The IMD has warned that the maximum temperature was likely to increase by two or three degrees Celsius on April 20 and 21 in 22 districts, particularly over the northern parts of the State.

Dry westerlies are expected to return over the region and cause the temperature to soar.

Some districts to experience a spike in the mercury level are Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

On Saturday, Chennai experienced a slightly above normal temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius.

The same weather trend may continue till Tuesday, and the day temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, said the officials.