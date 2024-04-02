Temperature in T.N. may rise above 40 degrees Celsius between April and June: IMD

April 02, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State may have to brace for sweltering heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the mercury level will peak above average during the season between April and June.

According to the seasonal outlook between April and June, the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal during the next two months in most parts of the State. IMD officials said the probability forecast of day temperature for the season indicated that the temperature could peak above 40 degrees Celsius.

The department has also forecast that severe heat conditions with above normal heatwave days are likely in the State. The number of heatwave days may be longer, even up to 14 days.

In fact, Tamil Nadu may experience above average heat and heatwave conditions in April itself. North Tamil Nadu and the adjoining interior districts are likely to experience a rise in maximum temperature, officials said. On Tuesday, the temperature in Erode breached the 40-degree mark, with the mercury level peaking at 41.2 degrees Celsius. Salem, Vellore, and Dharmapuri were among the other places that experienced sweltering heat.

Summer showers

Meanwhile, some districts in the southern parts and Western Ghats districts of northern Tamil Nadu may have light rain on Wednesday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a wind discontinuity line from south Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh could influence summer rain. Various weather conditions, such as wind flow from the ocean, location of the weather system, and atmospheric stability, would influence the rainfall.

Chennai is likely to have a day temperature of around 35-36 degrees Celsius till Thursday.

