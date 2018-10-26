Telling them about the bad touch

“Do you know that there are two types of touch — good and bad? Do you know how to differentiate between them?” Kirthi Jayakumar puts these questions to a group of 32 boys.

These boys, who are all visually-impaired, listen intently as she tells them what a good and a bad touch is.

“You are the boss of your body. Any touch that makes you feel confused and uncomfortable is a bad touch. Do not let strangers hug or kiss you. No one must touch your private parts. If someone tries to touch or hold you without permission, protest with a loud "no" and run away from that place. Shout and ask for help and most importantly, report the incident to your parents or to someone you trust. Even if a doctor has to examine your body, it must be in the presence of your parents or guardians,” she tells them.

As the session ends, another group, consisting of about 60 hearing- and speech-impaired boys, walk in. Kirthi explains it all over again with the help of a sign language interpreter.

The awareness session, organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Madras Central, was held at St. Louis College For The Deaf, Adyar.

Kirthi, a gender rights activist and founder of The Red Elephant Foundation, says it is time we faced the truth that children are not safe in our society anymore. “Children with disabilities are even more vulnerable and it is important to make them differentiate between good touch and bad touch. In most cases, the perpetrator is someone they know. Such persons often use affection as a tool of abuse and the child may not be able to recognise the unsafe touch. However, the subject needs to be approached with sensitivity, without scaring them,” she says.

Kirthi feels that parents and teachers too should take part in such sessions as child safety is a collective responsibility. “It is unfortunate that some parents and institutions still consider the subject taboo. They don't want me to name the body parts in sessions. Some feel that such sessions will corrupt the minds of children. This outlook must change and an open dialogue should be initiated. Parents and teachers should act as watchful guardians by paying attention to the children and being supportive. We must work together so that instances of child abuse are quickly brought to light and ensure that children do not suffer in silence,” she says.

The Red Elephant Foundation is willing to conduct awareness sessions on child safety in educational institutions and residential communities. If you would like to organise a session for your community, email to info@redelephantfoundation.org or Inner Wheel Club of Madras Central supriya.sundar@gmail.com.