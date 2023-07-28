Telecom company’s technician killed after he steps on a transformer while repairing a cable in Villivakkam

July 28, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 32-year-old man working in a private telecom company was electrocuted at Villivakkam on Thursday evening.

The police said Gautamkarthik of Tiruvannamalai, a worker with a private telecom company, was repairing an overhead telecom line which got snapped in North Jaganathan Nagar, Villivakkam, using a metal ladder on Thursday. He was electrocuted on the spot when he stepped on the distribution transformer while repairing the telecom wire.

The Rajamangalam police have registered a case.

