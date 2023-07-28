HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telecom company’s technician killed after he steps on a transformer while repairing a cable in Villivakkam

July 28, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man working in a private telecom company was electrocuted at Villivakkam on Thursday evening.

The police said Gautamkarthik of Tiruvannamalai, a worker with a private telecom company, was repairing an overhead telecom line which got snapped in North Jaganathan Nagar, Villivakkam, using a metal ladder on Thursday. He was electrocuted on the spot when he stepped on the distribution transformer while repairing the telecom wire.

The Rajamangalam police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / telecommunication service / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.