Tele-mental health service records over 21,000 calls in eight months

July 31, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

In eight months, counsellors at Tele-MANAS, a tele-mental health service, have recorded over 21,000 calls. With men slightly outnumbering women callers, psychiatric issues, followed by family and relationship conflicts and substance use, were among the top factors that led people seek assistance with the round-the-clock helpline (14416).

Launched in October 2022, Tele-MANAS, which is run by two psychiatrists, four clinical psychologists, and 20 counsellors, has recorded a total of 21,144 calls till the end of June. According to an analysis of the calls received, 51% of the callers were male, 48% were female, and one per cent of other gender. Of the total calls, 7,400 were identified as high-risk.

Persons aged 26 to 40 constituted 46% of callers. Those in the age group of 19 to 25 followed, accounting for 20% of the callers, while 16% of the callers were aged less than 18 years.

A closer look at the contributing factors (from February to till date) showed that 36% of them sought assistance for psychiatric issues. Family and relationship conflicts accounted for 11% and 7%, respectively.

Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, said that Tele-MANAS served as the first line of help. “A lot of stigma is attached to seeking help for mental health issues. Such a tele-health facility serves as a good method for preliminary counselling so that people will be able to seek further professional medical help. In Tamil Nadu, we are doing not just counselling but also follow-up. So, our follow-up mechanism is getting stronger. Callers identified as high-risk or having addictions or other issues are referred to the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) for follow-up. This completes the loop,” she explained.

Integration is what sets Tele-MANAS apart, a doctor said, adding: “Here, we have inter-department coordination. We also work with the Chief Minister’s helpline as well as the DMHP to follow-up and manage the issue better.” Those identified as being at high suicidal risk are followed up for six months.

Janani H., clinical psychologist at Tele-MANAS, said that in case the 108 ambulance network receives a call on a wandering mentally ill person, they are connected and the nearest Emergency Care and Recovery Centre is roped in. It also reached out to students who had completed the board examinations and NEET aspirants.

Ms. Shilpa added that as the next level, the second cell for Tele-MANAS (the first centre is functioning on the campus of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services) would be set up at the Institute of Mental Health as more professional help would be available and complicated cases could be referred.

She added that the facility was being popularised through MANAM, which are mental health forums in colleges, and also among adolescents. “We are promoting the number among students so that they can call and get the right medical advice,” she said.

