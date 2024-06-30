Telangana police arrest Chennai resident in online fraud case

A 36-year-old man was arrested by the Telangana police in an online fraud case on Saturday.

The team from Telangana had come to the city in search of S. Dinesh of Mathialagan Nagar in Saligramam in connection to a complaint lodged in the Secunderabad cyber crime police station on May 23, alleging that several investors had been defrauded of ₹5 crore in an online scheme.

The team, during the investigation, found that the banking transactions of the amount was credited through an account belonging to Dinesh, who was an interior designer.

Based on the investigation, the Telangana police sought the help of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and found that the interior designer had shifted his residence to Maduravoyal. The team from Telangana, assisted by the GCP, apprehended the accused.

Later, the Telangana police produced the accused before the Poonamallee Judicial Magistrate and took him to the Secunderabad cyber crime police station for further investigation.