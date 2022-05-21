Telangana man caught with fake documents during visa interview

Special Correspondent May 21, 2022 22:01 IST

A 25-year-old youth from Telangana was caught red-handed during visa interview at the U.S. Consulate on Friday when he submitted forged documents for obtaining a student visa.

The youth, identified as Karnam Sai Dilip, 25, was arrested by Forgery Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch on Saturday. He allegedly produced a forged certificate to show that he graduated from Anna University. When he came to the visa interview, the staff at the Consulate found that his certificate was forged.

After recording his statement, the staff handed him over to the police. He has been remanded in judicial custody.