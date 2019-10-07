Telangana Governor felicitated

All the developments that former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K. Kamaraj wanted to bring in, Prime Minister Modi has been implementing, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Sunday.
While speaking at an event organised by Ahila Indiya Tamil Sandror Peravai to felicitate her, she said, “Just months after the initiative of Mr. Modi to wipe out black money from the country, he addressed the nation and at that time, he said, if Kamaraj was alive, he would have praised him.”
She also spoke about how Raj Bhavan in Telangana has gone plastic free. Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan said, Ms. Soundararajan earned the post because of sheer hardwork.
