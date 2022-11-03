Teens who danced in front of MTC bus for Reels made to regulate traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys who stopped an MTC bus and shot a video for Instagram Reels were caught and made to regulate traffic as a part of punishment by city police.

Police said the two boys, aged below 18, recently completed Class 12 and joined a private college. On their way to college, they stopped the bus plying between Tiruvottiyur to Poonamallee route number 101, on the Ennore National Highway. They made the video and ran away before the bus crew could react.

Following the video going viral, the Washermenpet police nabbed the duo. They were brought to the police station along with their parents and warned. A senior officer ordered them to monitor and regulate traffic along with the traffic personnel for two days after college hours. The police recorded a video of it and uploaded it on their Instagram pages.