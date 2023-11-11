Teenagers track lives of women engaged with conservancy work

November 11, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST

Intrigued by the workaday lives of conservancy staff they would encounter every day on their way to school, two Class XII students from Sishya, Adyar finally found it in their heart to chronicle the unsung heroes’ everyday struggles. The final outcome of this decision is a coffee table book, Developing Stories, released in May 2023.

Residents of Boat Club Area, Tia Thadani and Amaira Goyal have brought out the stories of 15 women working with Urbaser Sumeet, the conservancy company engaged by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The list includes sweepers, drivers of battery operated vehicles and even those at the management level.

There is BOV driver Hemalatha, mother of three, whose daughters have made great strides in academics. Orphaned and unlettered, sweeper Selvi had to learn early to be independent. She is keen on giving her daughter the best education she can get. Sweeper Vijay’s wish is to see her son wield a pen, not a broom. The stories challenge stereotypes and highlight resilience.

Hardly fluent in Tamil, the duo had to meet the subjects of the book multiple times to get their stories right. “We even met their families at their homes to understand the circumstances of their lives better,” says Tia.

The teenagers have given presentations at the British Council about this project and circulated copies of the book to a limited audience.

“With examinations coming up, we have not had much time to market the book but we plan to get it featured on e-commerce sites,” says Amaira.

With a keen interest in sustainability, they run recyclepro.org with a team of youngsters. The focus of the website is to create awareness about the need to fight the pandemic of plastic waste tooth and nail.