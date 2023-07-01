Teen from Chennai wins three medals at World Powerlifting Championship

July 01, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST

On June 27, 18-year-old Aadharsh Srikaran received a rousing reception at Chennai International Airport as he had bested the opposition in two categories at European Championship organised by World Powerlifting Congress in Kyrgyzstan, to win two gold medals. In another category, he won a silver. The championship took place between June 21 and 25.

This is a remarkable achievement for this teenager who has been in this sport for two years, and had a few odds to beat to compete in his first international outing.

“Pain on account of an injury I had suffered on my left thigh a few years ago resurfaced two weeks before the competition and I was feeling low,” says Aadharsh.

A nutritious diet every single day is important for powerlifting but things went awry for Aadharsh.

“My body is accustomed to getting rice as carbohydrates but I did not get it during my week-long training stint,” says Aadharsh, who would any day go in for the curd rice and rasam sadam prepared by his mother.

He weighed 92 kilos when he started rigorous practice for the tournament and kept a strict vigil on his weight. And he made himself eligible for the under 90 kg category. “In powerlifting, 70% of the preparation has to do with your diet and only the rest with the workout; so, after all the hard work, I am happy I also got a silver as Overall Best Lifter,” says Aadharsh, a BSc (Sports and Exercise Science) student of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Aadharash says he was able to take part in the international event because of his performance at district, state and national levels over the last two years.

Aadarsh was playing Fifth Division cricket when he decided to switch to powerlifting inspired by the workouts at the neighbourhood gym.

The routine

After classes, every day, Aadharsh hits the gym for at least two hours. He builds his muscles with a home-made daily diet chart comprising 10-12 eggs, 20 gm of badam, 100 gm of soya and whey protein-based foods.

“I have five meals a day, making sure I get all the necessary nutrients in the right balance,” says Aadarsh who also plays the violin.

Apart from his parents Venkat Seetheraman and Gayathri who have been his greatest strength, Aadarsh is grateful to coaches Aqib Latif Mizyan and Rajesh Bharathi. The PET teacher at Modern Senior Secondary School, Manivannan, also finds a special mentions among those who have encouraged him towards powerlifting glory.

