Teenager, who was set free by police, harassed

The family of the accused kept targeting her

A social activist has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the 19-year-old girl, who stabbed her cousin when he tried to rape her in Sholavaram and was later released by the Tiruvallur district police on grounds of self-defence, was being harassed by the family of the accused.

The 19-year-old teenager had gone to her aunt’s house in Sholavaram, Tiruvallur district, in January. Her 24-year-old cousin followed her and attempted to rape her at knife point.

The girl pushed him away, grabbed took his knife and allegedly stabbed him.

P. Aravindhan, SP, Tiruvallur, released the girl under Section 100, clause 3, of the IPC.

“But some of the family members of the accused have started harassing her. Since she wears pants and shirt and does not like to grow long hair, they started calling her a transman. She and her family members are depressed,” said Kanya Babu, child and women rights activist, Co-founder of All India Movement for Service.

The girl has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police about this, and investigation is on.

(Child Line operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress 1098.)