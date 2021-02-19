Teenager, who was set free by police, harassed

A social activist has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the 19-year-old girl, who stabbed her cousin when he tried to rape her in Sholavaram and was later released by the Tiruvallur district police on grounds of self-defence, was being harassed by the family of the accused.
The 19-year-old teenager had gone to her aunt’s house in Sholavaram, Tiruvallur district, in January. Her 24-year-old cousin followed her and attempted to rape her at knife point.
The girl pushed him away, grabbed took his knife and allegedly stabbed him.
P. Aravindhan, SP, Tiruvallur, released the girl under Section 100, clause 3, of the IPC.
“But some of the family members of the accused have started harassing her. Since she wears pants and shirt and does not like to grow long hair, they started calling her a transman. She and her family members are depressed,” said Kanya Babu, child and women rights activist, Co-founder of All India Movement for Service.
The girl has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police about this, and investigation is on.
(Child Line operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress 1098.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath