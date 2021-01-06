Teenager who killed man trying to rape her set free

A 19-year-old teen who killed a man who attempted to rape her walked free after being released by the Tiruvallur district police on grounds of self-defence.
A similar case was reported from Oomachikulam in Madurai in 2012 where a woman, who killed her husband after he attacked her in an inebriated state and attempted to rape their daughter, was released by the police on similar grounds.
The incident of the 19-year-old teenager took place in Sholavaram, Tiruvallur district, on Saturday night.
A resident of Tiruvallur, the girl had been staying in her aunt's house in Sholavaram for the past year. In the evening, she went to answer nature’s call in a secluded place when her relative S. Ajithkumar, 24, followed her and attempted to rape her at knife point. The girl pushed him away and after he fell, she took his knife and allegedly stabbed him.
“We released the girl under Section 100, clause 3, of the IPC,” said P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur. He the girl had been housed in a home to protect her from relatives and friends of the victim.
