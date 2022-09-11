Teenager stabs brother to death in Kancheepuram

Police said the accused was under the influence of drugs

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 20:59 IST

A 19-year-old, who was under the influence of drugs, murdered his own brother in Orikkai, Kancheepuram, on Saturday night.  The police sent the body to the Kancheepuram government hospital for post mortem. 

Police said Selvamani, a teacher in a private school, is a resident of Thiruvekamban Nagar of Orikkai. The teacher lost her husband two years ago and has been living with her two sons. Vincent John was studying in a private college and the other was studying in a private school.

On Saturday night, the second son fought with his mother seeking money. The elder son intervened to defend the woman. Angry, the younger son stabbed his brother with a knife. The police arrested the teenager on charge of murder.

