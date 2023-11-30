Teenager in Chennai killed after being knocked down by unknown vehicle

November 30, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old motorist was killed after being knocked down by an unknown vehicle near Gummidipoondi on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Gummidipoondi police having filed a case are looking for the vehicle involved.

A police official of Sipcot Station said B. Surya, a resident of Thamburaj Reddy Palayam in Gummidipoondi, had told his parents that he was going out on his two-wheeler for dinner. As Surya did not return even after over two hours, his parents went in search of him.

Later, the parents went to the Sipcot police station where they were informed that a youth had been knocked down by an unknown vehicle on the service road of GNT Road and his body was at the Government Ponneri Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the parents’ identification the Ponneri police have filed a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.