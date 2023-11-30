HamberMenu
Teenager in Chennai killed after being knocked down by unknown vehicle

The police have registered a case, and are on the lookout for the vehicle that knocked the 19-year-old off his two-wheeler, leading to his death

November 30, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old motorist was killed after being knocked down by an unknown vehicle near Gummidipoondi on the night of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Gummidipoondi police having filed a case are looking for the vehicle involved.

A police official of Sipcot Station said B. Surya, a resident of Thamburaj Reddy Palayam in Gummidipoondi, had told his parents that he was going out on his two-wheeler for dinner. As Surya did not return even after over two hours, his parents went in search of him.

Later, the parents went to the Sipcot police station where they were informed that a youth had been knocked down by an unknown vehicle on the service road of GNT Road and his body was at the Government Ponneri Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on the parents’ identification the Ponneri police have filed a case. 

