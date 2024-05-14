Teenager hacked to death by gang in Chennai

An 18-year-old youth was hacked to death by a gang of four young men on Monday (May 13, 2024) evening in Puzhal.

The victim has been identified as A. Avinash alias Immanuel, of Kolathur. He was waylaid by a gang in Kamarajar Nagar, Puzhal and hacked to death. Upon receipt of information, police personnel from Puzhal went to the spot and recovered the body.

In connection with the murder, four suspects, identified as D. Ilamparithi, 19, S. Surya, 23, of Puzhal M. Santhosh, 21 of Red Hills and Kanaga alias Lokesh, 20 of Kavangarai were arrested by the police.

