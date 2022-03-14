Teenager found murdered near Red Hills lake

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 20:47 IST

Son of an electrician, the 15-year-old stepped out of his house on Sunday after getting a phone call

A 15-year-old boy was found dead with stab wounds on his body near Red Hills under suspicious circumstances on Monday morning. On information, the personnel from Red Hills Police station reached the spot and began investigation after sending the body for post-mortem. The victim was identified as Nagaraj, 15, son of Gopi, an electrician. He was a school dropout and was doing a menial job. On Sunday evening, he stepped out of his house after getting a phone call. He did not return home and his body was found with stab wounds on his neck and stomach. The motive behind the murder was not known.



