Teenager found dead along the Adyar near Jafferkhanpet

The police held inquiries with three juveniles in connection with the case

Published - August 01, 2024 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old juvenile, who had been involved in petty cases, was found dead along the banks of the Adyar, near Jafferkhanpet, on Thursday.

The police said the teenager lived with his friends and relatives in and around Jafferkhanpet after his parents abandoned him. He was involved in a few offences and subjected to police inquiries. Since he was a minor, he was let off with a warning. He often quarrelled with his friends. On Wednesday, he went to consume alcohol with a group of friends, the police said. He was found dead soon after. The police held inquiries with three juveniles in connection with his death.

