ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager ends life at her house in Saligramam

Published - July 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police suspect she took the extreme step after a youth she befriended her on a social networking site threatened to circulate morphed photos of her

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl ended her life on Thursday allegedly after a youth she befriended on a social networking site threatened to circulate morphed photos of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the girl from Saligramam was a first-year college student. On Thursday, her siblings broke open the door of her bedroom since she was not responding to their calls. They found her unconscious inside, and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The Virugambakkam Police registered a case of unnatural death and began investigation. 

During the investigation, the victim’s family revealed that she had befriended a youth on a social networking site a few months ago. The family suspected that the youth was responsible for her death since he had earlier threatened to circulate morphed images of the victim on the internet. Though she had informed her family members about the threat, she was still stressed out about it. The police suspect that this led her to take the extreme step. A senior officer said they were analysing her social media account to find out the cause and trace the suspect.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US