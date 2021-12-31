Teenager from Thiruninravur arrested for death of student

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old student of Presidency College ended his life after circulating an audio clip

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Tiruvallur, on Friday arrested an 18-year-old college student in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student of another college in Thiruninravur railway station.

On Tuesday night, M. Kumar, who was a first year student of M.A. History in Presidency College and a resident of Guruvarajapet near Arakkonam, ended his life. In a voice note, he said he faced humiliation from another group of students and did not want to live at the mercy of students of another college.

On Wednesday, his friends gathered in front of the Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur, and staged a protest demanding action against the students responsible for his death. The police suspected the death could be a fallout of unending “route thala” clash among students to establish their supremacy in buses or trains.

The GRP, Tiruvallur, investigated the case and arrested V. Manoj, 18, of Thiruninravur and a student of Pachiyappa's College, said the police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpling 044-24640050)