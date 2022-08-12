Teenaged girl drowns in an agricultural well in Tiruvallur district

An 18-year-old girl fell into an agricultural well in Tiruvallur district and died on the way to the hospital on Thursday. The victim was identified as V. Jayashree of Vilakanampudi, R.K. Pet. She fell into the well when she attempted to retrieve a washing soap bar that had fallen in the water.

On hearing her screams, the neighbours rescued her and rushed her to the nearby primary health centre from where she was referred to the Sholinghur Government Hospital. She died on the way to the hospital.

The R.K. Pet police in Tiruvallur district have registered a case.