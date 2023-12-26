ADVERTISEMENT

Teen knocked down by bus in Chennai, dies

December 26, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the MTC bus hit the bike the 19-year-old was riding from the rear; the bus driver has been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old resident of Saligramam was fatally knocked down after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Monday, December 25, 2023. The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the bus driver, M. Saravanan. 

Police said R. Prakasam, a resident of Madhi Alagan Nagar of Saligramam, was working at a Tamil daily newspaper. He was riding his two-wheeler to his workplace on Ratnammal Street towards Arcot Salai in Vadapalani, when an MTC bus, proceeding from K.K. Nagar to Iyyapanthangal, hit him from behind. In the impact, he was thrown from his vehicle, sustained a head injury and died on the spot. 

The Guindy police sent the body of the victim to the Government Royapettah hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.

