Teen killed after being knocked down by water tanker in Chennai

July 19, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old resident of ICF Colony was killed after being hit and run over by a speeding water tanker in Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar on the night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said P. Vedanayagam, along with his cousin Vasanth, was proceeding to Thirumangalam on his two-wheeler. He was on Fifth Avenue, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, around 9 p.m. when a speeding water tanker lorry hit his vehicle.

In the impact, Vedanayagam and the pillion rider Vasanth fell off the vehicle and the lorry ran over the youth. Local residents rescued Vedanayagam and sent him in an ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced brought dead. The pillion rider Vasanth did not suffer any injuries. In the meantime, the tanker driver escaped from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are searching for the lorry driver, who is absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.