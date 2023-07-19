ADVERTISEMENT

Teen killed after being knocked down by water tanker in Chennai

July 19, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 19-year-old young man, who was on a two-wheeler, was hit by a water tanker and then run over in Anna Nagar; the tanker driver is absconding

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old resident of ICF Colony was killed after being hit and run over by a speeding water tanker in Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar on the night of Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said P. Vedanayagam, along with his cousin Vasanth, was proceeding to Thirumangalam on his two-wheeler. He was on Fifth Avenue, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, around 9 p.m. when a speeding water tanker lorry hit his vehicle.

In the impact, Vedanayagam and the pillion rider Vasanth fell off the vehicle and the lorry ran over the youth. Local residents rescued Vedanayagam and sent him in an ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced brought dead. The pillion rider Vasanth did not suffer any injuries. In the meantime, the tanker driver escaped from the scene. 

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are searching for the lorry driver, who is absconding. 

