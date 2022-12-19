Teen ends life after parents pull her up for taking mobile phone to the college  

December 19, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The girl’s parents had been to Mayiladuthurai on a visit and the college authorities complain to them about the student bringing mobile phone to the campus

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old college girl ended her life after her parents admonished her for being addicted to mobile phone on Friday. 

The police said M. Srimathi, 19, was a resident of Bharathipuram, Chromepet. She was a first year student in a private college in Chromepet. After her parents left for Mayiladuthurai, their native place, on Friday, she carried her mobile phone to the college. The staff advised her not to bring the mobile phone to college and informed her parents about it. 

Her parents called Srimathi from Mayiladuthurai and admonished her for being addicted to mobile phone. They disconnected the call abruptly. After sometime, when they called her again, she did not respond. They alerted the neighbours, who found Srimathi dead. 

The Chitlapakkam police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

