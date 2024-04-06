Teen conquers disability to win laurels in swimming

April 06, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

Ennal Ippalli Perumai Adaikirathu

Ippalliyal Naan Perumai Adaikiraen

This is a saying (which translates to “Because of me the school is getting respected/ Because of the school I am getting respected”) every student of Dr. Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School in Egmore is familiar with.

And Nithruv Rajagopal, a class IX student of the school, is likely to have a greater appreciation of this saying than most other students. The supportive environment at the school has helped this special child pursue swimming, not just therapeutically but also competitively.

As far as his pursuit of swimming excellence is concerned, the 14-year-old has had a wonderful year so far. Recently, he won two gold medals at the 23rd National Para Swimming Championships, conducted by Paralympic Committee of India in Gwalior, in 100 m freestyle and backstroke. At the Para Olympic State Meet in Theni, Nithruv won three gold medals in 100 metre freestyle, backstroke and 200 metre freestyle. He also made a mark in 5-km sea swimming event at Aqua Fest.

Diagnosed with ADHD and DCD (Developmental Coordination Disorder) at the age of four, Nithruv worked very hard to cope up with the rigours of a CBSE school where he spent some years.

In addition, he had to go through occupational and speech therapy and remedial classes. He was also pursuing various sports. (At seven, he had been put through basic swimming). Clearly, the plate was full. The pandemic came with a silver lining for Nithruv.

“As classes had gone online, we had more time on our hands and all of us in our joint family had a role to play in his physical and mental development,” says Sai Swapna, Nithruv’s mom, HR professional turned special educator.

Sai Swapna attended classes along with Nithruv. From speech training, basketball, keyboard to sloka classes, a timetable ensured Nithruv was getting every help he needed for his holistic development.

“The pandemic years did wonders for him as his ability to understand things improved and he excelled in academics as well,” says Sai Swapna, who had earlier played competitive tennis.

Under swimming coach Sathish Kumar, who trains special children at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Nithruv started entertaining dreams of excellence in competitive swimming.

The Egmore resident has a rigorous schedule where he trains eight hours a day, with minimum four hours of swimming time. From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. he swims at SDAT - Shenoy Nagar, after which he either hits the gym or takes up speech classes or practises on the piano. After swimming classes in the evening, Nithruv also has tuitions to attend.

His mother says sports has given him discipline, boosted his confidence and improved his coordination, and made him better at social interactions.

With the encouragement from school, Nithruv hopes to compete in more swimming events.

His mother is also doing her bit by visiting schools where she talks about early identification and intervention, and also offers remedial classes.

