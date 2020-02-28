Technology offers hope to those waiting for a liver

Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) can make marginal or high-risk donor livers transplantable.

This, doctors say, can reduce organ-discard rates and benefit patients waiting for liver transplants.

Marginal organs, according to a press release, are from elderly donors, either with a fatty liver or some form of damage during brain death. Since there is a shortage of donor organs globally, these organs are accepted to save lives.

Viability assessment

On Thursday, Andrea Schlegel, consultant surgeon, Liver Unit, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, U.K., who has been involved in the development of HOPE, interacted with liver and kidney transplant surgeons at MIOT International and spoke on the issue of viability assessment in liver and kidneys treated by HOPE.

“The first clinical use of HOPE was in 2010 in the U.S. The technology helps in improving the function of marginal donor livers, such as in the case of fatty livers. We take the organ, do a biopsy, put on cold perfusion, measure the injury and check liver quality. It helps repaire and improve the quality of the liver, and predict if it would work or not,” Dr. Schlegel told reporters.

When the liver is harvested from a brain dead donor, it is preserved in a solution. In HOPE, the machine pumps preservative fluid into the organ at a temperature of 4-10 degrees and oxygen is added to the fluid, the press release said.

Ilango Sethu, hepato pancreatico-biliary surgery and transplant surgeon, MIOT International, said that the hospital’s liver discard rate was 16%, and the technology would help reduce this rate.

Among others, Mallika Mohandas, chairman of MIOT International, was present.