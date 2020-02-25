‘Technology can make police accountable’

CHENNAI

Former director of the CBI, R.K. Raghavan, on Monday said that technological developments such as body cameras would help bring in discipline and prevent misconduct among police personnel.

Mr. Raghavan expressed his views while delivering a lecture on ‘Managing police forces in India and the role of technology’, organised by the Department of Management Studies at the University of Madras.

He said that technology would be highly useful for the government. The recent decades have seen the emergence of a number of technologies such as cellphones, CCTV cameras and DNA testing, and now more recently, artificial intelligence.

“The technologies can be used to help the police in several ways, and can be used for personnel management as well. The police for can use the technologies to make themselves more accountable and useful to the community,” he said.

Mr. Raghavan added that the police should not be considered a force, but a public service. Laying emphasis on the use of technology, he said a better use of technology would help the police understand the need to be more efficient.