GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techno fest comes to a close in VIT Chennai

Published - September 21, 2024 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa handing over an award to a faculty of the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai on Saturday. From left, advisor to VIT Chancellor S.P. Thiyagarajan, VIT Vice President Sekar Viswanathan, Immanni Deepa Venkat, Managing Director Vishnu Group of Companies and Pro Vice-Chancellor T. Thiyagarajan are seen in the picture.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa handing over an award to a faculty of the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai on Saturday. From left, advisor to VIT Chancellor S.P. Thiyagarajan, VIT Vice President Sekar Viswanathan, Immanni Deepa Venkat, Managing Director Vishnu Group of Companies and Pro Vice-Chancellor T. Thiyagarajan are seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa exhorted the youngsters to step into politics to bring about the change they envision. He was delivering the valedictory address at the techno fest, organised by Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, on Saturday. The three-day fest was on from September 19 to 21.

Speaking the event, Mr. Rajaa asked the students not to worry about losing jobs and emphasised the role of self-perception in achieving greater heights in life. He pointed out that many Indians preferred working for multinational companies rather than focussing on building their own enterprise. He stressed the importance of innovation and encouraged the students to approach ‘STARTUP TN’ with their ideas.

The Minister also called upon youngsters to enter politics to bring about the change they like to see. He spoke about the growth of space technology in India and the State government’s plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with an Australian space agency to establish a space research park in Tamil Nadu.

Immanni Deepa Venkat, managing director of Vishnu Group of Companies, who was the guest of honour, spoke about how important it was for students to maintain a clear focus in order to achieve their goals.

Sekar Viswanathan, vice President of VIT, lauded the Tamil Nadu government for attracting ₹7,616 crore in investments from 18 companies during the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s official visit to the United States. He further spoke about the upcoming manufacturing unit of Tata Motors in Ranipet, which is expected to create many employment opportunities. He stressed on the importance of mastering technology rather than becoming a slave to it.

S.P. Thiyagarajan, advisor to the Chancellor of VIT, T. Thiyagarajan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Chennai, and P.K. Manohar, Additional Registrar were present at the event.

Published - September 21, 2024 11:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.