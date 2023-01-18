Technician dies at a film shooting spot near Gummidipoondi

January 18, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old lighting technician working for a new film in a private film city located near Gummidipoondi was killed after he fell from a height of 30 feet and sustained severe injuries. The victim was rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital but was pronounced brought dead.

The police said Kumar of Saligramam was working as a lighting technician for a new film. On Wednesday morning, he was working on fixing lights for the shoot without wearing any protective gear or using a crane. He slipped while climbing to fix a light and fell to the ground. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

The Kavarapettai police have filed a case and are waiting for the postmortem report.