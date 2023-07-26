ADVERTISEMENT

Technical snag in overhead power line results in disruption of train services in north Chennai

July 26, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A senior railway official said the snag resulted in the stoppage of four trains at various points of the route, but was resolved within a couple of hours

The Hindu Bureau

The overhead electricity cable got cut off near Ennore railway station. File photograph

Suburban train services on the Gummidipoondi section in north Chennai were affected for more than one-and-a-half hours, due to the snapping of an overhead power cable on Wednesday morning.

The overhead electricity cable, which got cut off near Ennore railway station, resulted in a total of four train services being affected. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the overhead power cable got disconnected due to a snag in the pantograph of the train, operated from Sullurpetta to Moore Market complex, at the Ennore railway station at around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday. As a result, four trains were stopped at various points of the route and after the technical personnel resolved the issue, trains began normal operations by 8 a.m. 

CONNECT WITH US