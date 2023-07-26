Technical snag in overhead power line results in disruption of train services in north Chennai

July 26, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Suburban train services on the Gummidipoondi section in north Chennai were affected for more than one-and-a-half hours, due to the snapping of an overhead power cable on Wednesday morning.

The overhead electricity cable, which got cut off near Ennore railway station, resulted in a total of four train services being affected.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the overhead power cable got disconnected due to a snag in the pantograph of the train, operated from Sullurpetta to Moore Market complex, at the Ennore railway station at around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday. As a result, four trains were stopped at various points of the route and after the technical personnel resolved the issue, trains began normal operations by 8 a.m.

