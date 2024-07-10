Technical snag in Chennai Metro Rail train briefly disrupts service

Hundreds of passengers suffered as a technical glitch occurred in a Chennai Metro Rail train and the services were delayed for a brief period on Wednesday (July 10).

Around 5.10 p.m., the train at Chennai Central Metro Rail station developed a snag and hordes of passengers had to wait in the station for about 15 to 20 minutes. Sources said there was confusion and passengers had to rush to change platforms and take the next train.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), due to the glitch, the services were delayed by ten minutes between Chennai Central Metro Rail station and Chennai airport station only for a while. However, the services between Chennai Central and St Thomas Mount was operating as usual. “We rectified the problem and began services as soon as possible,” an official said.