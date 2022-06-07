Technical snag at Anna Salai exchange leaves BSNL mobile users high and dry

The network issue was rectified by the evening

A senior official of BSNL Chennai Telephones said a power failure in exchange was the cause of the problem. | Photo Credit: File photo

The network issue was rectified by the evening

A power disruption at the Anna Salai exchange of BSNL caused network issues for hundreds of mobile customers, rendering them unable to make any calls on Tuesday. The network issue was rectified by the evening.

Several users faced increased call dropping and were unable to make any outgoing calls or receive any incoming ones. Even those using mobile data to make WhatsApp calls faced the same issues.

Naresh, a resident of Madipakkam, who uses a BSNL mobile connection, complained of not being able to make any calls either to any BSNL numbers or mobiles registered with other telecommunication operators throughout the day. He said connection to some mobile operators was not restored even by the evening.

With most officials of the State government and essential services provided with Closed User Group (CUG) numbers of BSNL, the technical snag caused severe hardships to them.

A senior official of BSNL Chennai Telephones said a power failure in the exchange caused a technical snag in the home location register, causing a host of issues. However, the issue was rectified by noon in a phased manner with calls going through to other operators. The entire connectivity was normalised by evening, he added.