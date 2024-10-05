Technical issue forces Air India flight to return to Chennai airport

An Air India flight that departed from Chennai to Madurai returned to Chennai airport due to a technical glitch on Saturday. The flight which had to leave the city airport at 12.30 p.m. with 173 passengers came back to the airport at 1.20 p.m. and the passengers were deboarded, sources said.

The flight later left for Madurai at 4.10 p.m.

The airline, in a statement, said, the aircraft returned to the city airport to have precautionary checks. “Our colleagues on ground at the airport made every effort to minimise inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date were offered to guests if so desired by them,” the airline said.