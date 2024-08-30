GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Technical glitch near Vyasarpadi station results in delayed operation of suburban trains

Published - August 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The glitch resulted in suburban trains being held up in various railway stations and huge crowd stranded at the Moore Market Complex railway station. 

The glitch resulted in suburban trains being held up in various railway stations and huge crowd stranded at the Moore Market Complex railway station.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Thousands of commuters faced severe hardship after several suburban trains were delayed due to a technical glitch near Vyasarpadi railway station on Friday evening.

The glitch resulted in suburban trains being held up in various railway stations and huge crowd stranded at the Moore Market Complex (MMC) railway station. 

Lakshmi Narayanan, a resident of a Thiruninravur, said the suburban train proceeding to Tiruvallur from MMC was held up at Perambur railway station for more than 30 minutes. Similar was the situation for trains coming from Tiruvallur and Avadi to MMC and Beach, as the trains were stopped at various railway stations. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the overhead electricity line near Vyasarpadi railway station snapped at around 6 p.m. disrupting the operation of suburban trains services. However, the maintenance staff restored the line within half an hour and normal operations began by 6.45 p.m. No trains were cancelled due to the technical glitch, he added. 

