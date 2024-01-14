GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Technical glitch delays trains between AG-DMS and Chennai Central Metro stations for an hour

The disruption was caused by a fault in the overhead equipment near Thousand Lights Metro station. Services were restored after a team of officials rectified the problem, says CMRL

January 14, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lifts and escalators were not functioning and all exit gates were opened for passengers to rush out.

| Photo Credit: V. Bharathkumar

Chennai Metro Rail services were affected on Sunday morning, and trains were delayed for an hour in one of the stretches due to a technical glitch.

Around 10.15 a.m., due to a problem with the overhead equipment near Thousand Lights Metro station, there was a spark, and services were disrupted, sources said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), trains were delayed between AG-DMS and Chennai Central Metro stations. “Trains were operated on a single line for nearly an hour. A team of officials visited the spot and rectified the problem, and services were restored after an hour,” an official said. The train services on the other stretches were not affected, he added.

A passenger said he heard, “We apologise for the short delay in service,” announcements while on the train and the emergency evacuation message in Thousand Lights Metro station. Officials said since it was a Sunday, not many people were affected by the disruption.

The emergency evacuation message being displayed in Thousand Lights Metro station on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: V. Bharathkumar

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. In August 2023, an overhead electrical line snapped causing delays in train operations.

