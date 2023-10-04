HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Technical glitch delays 18 international flights at Chennai airport

The outage occurred early on Wednesday with processes such as check-in and printing of boarding passes being hit, frustrating passengers

October 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Airports Authority of India, the network outage happened in the new international terminal from 1.45 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: File

According to the Airports Authority of India, the network outage happened in the new international terminal from 1.45 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Hundreds of international air passengers were stuck at Chennai airport early on Wednesday after 18 flights were delayed due to a technical glitch in the system.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said due to a network outage in the new international terminal from 1.45 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. international departure flights were mainly delayed. During these three hours, processes such as check-in and printing of boarding passes were delayed, much to the frustration of passengers.

“The outage was due to fluctuations in the firewall. The airport’s IT team took necessary measures and resolved the issue. The operations have resumed and are proceeding smoothly. During the outage, airlines had to adopt a manual check-in process. The event logs are being analysed to identify the root cause of the issue,” an official said.

Some of the irate passengers who endured hours of waiting took to platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), and posted about their experience. Shankar Raman, a passenger, said: “@aaichnairport @AAIRHQSR @AAI_Official International departure area a mess. Server down. Queues with passengers waiting endlessly. Don’t you have BCP’s in place?”

Some of them were also worried that they were likely to miss their international connecting flights due to the delay.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.