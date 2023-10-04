Technical glitch delays 18 international flights at Chennai airport

October 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hundreds of international air passengers were stuck at Chennai airport early on Wednesday after 18 flights were delayed due to a technical glitch in the system.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said due to a network outage in the new international terminal from 1.45 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. international departure flights were mainly delayed. During these three hours, processes such as check-in and printing of boarding passes were delayed, much to the frustration of passengers.

“The outage was due to fluctuations in the firewall. The airport’s IT team took necessary measures and resolved the issue. The operations have resumed and are proceeding smoothly. During the outage, airlines had to adopt a manual check-in process. The event logs are being analysed to identify the root cause of the issue,” an official said.

Some of the irate passengers who endured hours of waiting took to platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), and posted about their experience. Shankar Raman, a passenger, said: “@aaichnairport @AAIRHQSR @AAI_Official International departure area a mess. Server down. Queues with passengers waiting endlessly. Don’t you have BCP’s in place?”

Some of them were also worried that they were likely to miss their international connecting flights due to the delay.