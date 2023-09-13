Techie from Telangana held for cheating woman of ₹3.6 lakh on matrimonial site

September 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A techie from Telangana has been arrested for allegedly cheating a young woman from Kerala on a matrimonial site.

The police said the young woman, a native of Kerala pursuing a post-graduate course, enrolled on a matrimonial website. A man claiming to be Chaithanya Raj expressed interest and spoke to her over WhatsApp. Eventually, he asked her for money to meet his mother’s emergency medical expenses. The victim transferred ₹3.6 lakh to him. Later, he began avoiding her. When she asked him to return the money, he threatened to upload edited pictures of her on the internet.

Based on her complaint, the police investigated. They analysed her call records and traced the suspect to Nalgonda in Telangana. The police identified him as Basetti Manikanda Sai, 23, a B.Tech graduate who worked at an information technology firm. He had created fake account under the name Chaithanya Raj. He was remanded him in judicial custody after being brought to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.