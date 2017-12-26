Techie driving luxury car mows down two

A software engineer was arrested in the early hours on Monday after he allegedly drove his luxury car in a reckless manner, hitting two bikes and a car, resulting in the death of two persons and injuring two others.

Police said C. Mohindran, 28, a resident of Mogappair East, who owns a software firm in Taramani, was returning home in his car.

He lost control of the vehicle and hit a two-wheeler from the rear near Gandhi Mandapam. Kaliappan, 20, a third year student of Anna University, and Narasimman, 46, of Mandaveli, were thrown off their two-wheeler and sustained serious injuries.

Mr. Mohindran tried to speed away but hit a car. He also hit two persons riding a high-end two-wheeler on the same road and stopped.

Praveen Kumar, 23, and his friend Venkatesan, 27, an advertisement company staff, riding the bike, sustained serious injuries. They were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Adyar traffic police arrested Mr. Mohindran after booking a case against him for offences under Sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code.